The atmosphere was far from festive in Ukraine after a brutal airs strike hit numerous sites across the country on its Independence Day. The most brutal attack came at Chapline, Dnipro region, striking a local railway station.

In the latest update on the causality figures, Ukrainian president’s advisor Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the Russian strike killed at least 25 people including 2 children, and left 31 person wounded.

“An 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of a house, another 6-year-old died in a car fire near the railway station,” Tymoshenko said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky who had earlier warned Russia could come with ‘something cruel’, said Russia will be held accountable for ‘everything they have done’.