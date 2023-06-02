During the overnight missile and drone attack, the air defense destroyed all air targets in the Ukrainian skies.

However, the fragments of downed missiles and drones wounded two civilian people, including a child, and caused damage to the residential areas.

As reported by the Kyiv region authorities, the wounded received medical help and there is no danger to their lives.

The fragments broke windows in five residential houses and caused fires on two spots. The fires have already been put out. The emergency services are working on the sites.