On May 15, Russian invaders shelled Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported 2 civilian residents killed and 1 wounded after Russian strikes.

All casualties were reported in the town of Dvorichna.

In the town of Vovchansk, intensive Russian shelling damaged residential houses, a hospital and economic facilities.

The enemy strikes also caused damage in other towns and villages of the region.