In the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery attacks targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

As reported by governor Oleh Synehubov, the enemy hit Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium districts.

In the village of Bohuslavka, a civilian resident was wounded after the artillery strike on the residential area.

A 73-year-old woman was injured after the attack on the village of Kucherivka near Kupiansk.

The governor also reported damage to the civilian objects in several other towns and villages of the region.