In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery and rocket attacks on Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported strikes in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv districts of the region.

In the town of Zolochiv, two civilian residents were wounded after an artillery attack. The strike caused damage to the children’s sport school.

Damage to the residential houses was also reported after artillery shelling in Kupiansk and a missile attack on Chuhuiv.