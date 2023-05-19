In an overnight attack, Russian troops targeted an industrial enterprise in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region.

City mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported explosions in the city at about 1:30 am. 2 civilian residents were wounded after the attack.

The enemy hit an industrial enterprise. Four explosions were heard during the attack, which caused significant damage.

The strike also caused fire that has already been put out by the emergency services.

All important infrastructure objects, public transport, social and medical institutions in Kryvyi Rih operate stably.