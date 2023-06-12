In the past 24 hours, Russian invaders continued artillery and rocket attacks on Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported enemy strikes in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Bohoduhiv districts of the region.

On Monday morning, a 40-year-old civilian was wounded after the Russian attack on the village of Vilkhuvatka near Kupiansk.

2 apartment buildings were destroyed in the village of Khoroshevo near Kharkiv after a missile strike.

Early in the morning, Russians hit with S-300 missiles the village of Shevchenkove. 1 civilian is reported wounded. The attack also caused damage to an industrial enterprise and residential houses.

Enemy strikes with damage to the civilian infrastructure are also reported in Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Tsyrkuny.