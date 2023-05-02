Russian invaders continue artillery strikes targeting borderline areas of Kharkiv region.

After Russian attacks on May 1, governor Oleh Synehubov reported two local civilians wounded in Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.

A 65-year-old man was wounded in the village of Kucherivka. The strike damaged 3 residential houses and economic facilities. A 57-year-old man got injured in the town of Vovchansk.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the Kharkiv territories liberated in autumn, explosive technicians cleared 12 hectares of land and destroyed 167 landmines left by Russians during their retreat.