The communities of Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Chuguyiv, and Bohodukhiv came under intensive shelling overnight Wednesday.

The attack left one 71-year-old man dead in the village of Dvorichna, another one died for wounds in the hospital while his wife suffered serious blast-related injuries, said Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov on his Telegram channel.

Another Russian attack targeted Sotnysky Kozachok community near Bohodukhiv damaging 2 houses.

The damage was also reported in the village of Ivashky.

‘A house in the village of Kucherivka suffered damage that caused a fire. Shelling also struck an education establishment in the village of Gatyshche,’ added the governor.

The region bordering on Russia now sees an active de-mining campaign. Just over the last day, de-mining teams removed 117 mines and unexploded munitions.