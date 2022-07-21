On July 21, Russian troops attacked the densely populated residential area in Kharkiv with the artillery.

City mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the strike killed 2 and wounded 19 locals, including a child.

The invaders targeted an apartment block and a dentist clinic. Ten ambulance teams are reported to be working on the site.

The mayor noted that Russian troops attack with artillery fire city streets, market areas and civilian infrastructure.

‘The enemy is firing chaotically and brutally at the city. Stay in shelters!’ – Terekhov said.