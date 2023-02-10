Overnight and on Friday morning, Russia launched another massive missile and drone attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

DTEK energy company reported that due to the Russian strikes, two employees were wounded and four thermal power plants got damaged.

As a result of the shelling, the equipment of thermal power plants was severely damaged. After the end of the attack, the energy employees immediately began to eliminate its consequences.

‘For the sake of safety, only critically necessary employees are at the facilities, others work remotely’, the statement says.

Earlier, General Zaluzhnyi said in a statement that two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania during the Friday attack.