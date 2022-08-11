2 persons were killed and 9 more sustained injuries after Russian troops fired Grad rockets at four communities in Dnipro region, said local governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Wednesday.

Nikopol that sits across the Dnipro river from Zaporizhzhya nuclear plan was the hardest hit- the overnight attack left 2 locals dead while a 13-year-old girl was reported to be among 7 more people wounded. It also damaged 40 apartment buildings. The emergency teams are on the strike site clearing up the debris and looking for survivors.

At least 6 thousand people in Nikopol are now without power as the rocket strike damage power lines.

Another attack hit Chervonogrygorivka community, causing damage to 14 houses, a local stadium, a store. It also disrupted electrical lines leaving some thousand people without powers.

Russians also targeted Kryvyi Rih community – their Uragan multiple rocket launchers fired rockets at Zelenodillya community. Several fires ensued but those were contained by local firefighters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In Synelnkovo community, two persons were taken to hospital after the Russian shelling hit Velyka Mykhailivka- it left several houses and a local mill damaged.