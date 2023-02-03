Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Telegram that the enemy continues daily artillery strikes targeting the territory bordering to the Russian Federation.

At around 4:30 am, Russian troops opened fire on the town of Barvinkovo, Izyum district.

The attack hit a private house, killing two local residents. Their 70-year-old father was wounded and then taken to hospital.

Russian artillery also hit the towns of Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Dvorichna and the surrounding villages.

The strikes hit residential areas wounding a civilian woman and causing fires.