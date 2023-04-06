On April 5, Russian invaders hit with Uragan multiple launch rocket systems the town of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported two civilians killed and four wounded after the strike.

Russians also hit with an air strike the town of Vuhledar. Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties.

The enemy continues artillery shelling of residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Marianka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut and other towns and villages. In Bakhmut, two locals were killed and two wounded by Russian strikes.