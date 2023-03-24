During the night, Russian troops hit Sumy region with air and artillery strikes.

Local authorities reported two civilians killed and ten wounded after the attacks.

The town of Bilopillia was hit with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The strikes targeted apartment and administrative buildings, a school and other objects, killing one and wounding nine people.

One person was wounded in the town of Vorozhba after a rocket attack, which hit an apartment building.

In the village of Vyry, the air strike targeted a kindergarten, an administrative building and a school.