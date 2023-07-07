In the past night, Russia launched another drone attack targeting the territory of Ukraine. The air defense managed to destroy 12 out of 18 enemy drones.

Several Russian drones were shot down in Dnipro region. However, the remnants of one of the UAVs killed two people.

As reported by region authorities, the fragments of the shot drone hit a civilian car and killed two people in it.

Another Russian drone targeted a private enterprise near Kryvyi Rih and caused fire. The fire has already been extinguished.