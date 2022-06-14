Russians are on looting spree in occupied Zaporizhzhya region where they have already stolen at least 2 thousand tons of grain and sunflower seeds.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuedsay, Zaporizhzhya prosecutors have opened two investigation in relation to violations of ‘the rules and customs of war’ under art.438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

The first case was reported in Vasylkiv, Zaporizhzhya where locals farmers were forced at gunpoint by Russian troops to unload grain which was latercarried away by a truck marked with a Z insignia. The farmers’ loss amounted to 1,2 tons of grains.

In another similar raid, the Russian troops stole 500 tons of sunflower seeds from the storage site in Nesteryantsi, Pology district.