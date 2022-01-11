In what can be hardly viewed as a sign of de-escalation in Donbas, Ukrainian armed forces said they lost 2 soldiers on Monday.

The servicemen died sustaining injuries ‘incompatible with life’ from the landmine set near their positions.

According to the report of Ukrainian military command in Donbas, Monday saw two more ceasefire violations by Russia-backed separatists who fired anti-tank missiles, machine guns and small guns.

Kyiv yet again has another reason to complain that Moscow fails to ensure a full ceasefire with casualties on Ukrainian side ticking up. The last year Ukraine lost 77 soldiers on the frontline in Donbas.