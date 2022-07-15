A new missile assault came the minutes after city mayor Oleksandr Synchekyvch took to social media with the news of an air assault alert. The strike came at about 8 am.

In a later update from Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv, it became clear the Russian missiles struck the city’s universities. The governor wrote:

Today Russian terrorists attacked two biggest universities in Mykolayiv. At least ten missiles. Now they attack our education. I’m asking Universities of all democratic countries to claim Russia what it is really is – the Terrorist

He also posted the footage that appears to show buildings on fire sending a plume of billowing smoke.