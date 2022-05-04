Kyiv regional police said it is still recovering dead bodies in the region following the March pullback of Russian troops.

Twenty bodies that have been found in the last weeks see the death toll in Kyiv suburbs alone climb to 1235 people.

In his comments to UArazom telemaraphon, police chief Andriy Nebytov said the human remains were found in Borodyanka and Vyshgorod communities.

The forensic teams are now carrying out autopsies, but, according to Nebytov, ‘most of the deaths were gun-related’, which allows to claim it was war crimes committed in Kyiv region by Russian Federation army