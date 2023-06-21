As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 20 towns and villages in Kherson region remain flooded after the explosion of the Kakhovka dam.

As of June 21 morning, there is a gradual decrease in the water level, which is currently at the 0.25 m mark (since the beginning of the day, the level has decreased by 1 cm).

595 houses in 3 settlements are still flooded in the Ukraine-controlled right-bank part of the region. in the Russia-occupied left-bank part, 17 towns and villages remain flooded.

Yesterday, the rescuers of the State Emergency Service pumped out more than 18,300 tons of water from 223 basements and houses and brought 65 tons of drinking water to the flooded areas.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.

According to the estimates, the Kakhovka reservoir lost 72% of water.