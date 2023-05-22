In the past night, Russia attacked the city of Dnipro and the region with massive missile and drone strikes.

The Ukrainian air command reported that Russian troops launched 4 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area, 5 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the Azov Sea area and Kursk region of the Russian Federation, 2 Iskander ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and 5 S-300 missiles from the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy also launched 20 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the south and north directions.

The air defense managed to destroy 4 cruise missiles and all 20 drones.

Unfortunately, other missiles hit different facilities in the city of Dnipro and the region.