Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that 210 additional Starlink systems have been brought to the recently liberated Kherson.

According to him, 60 more public Wi-Fi points will be opened in the Kherson region within two weeks.

5 public Wi-Fi points are already operating in the city, which allowed thousands of locals to get in touch with their relatives and charge their phones.

In addition, some of the terminals were transferred to fire departments, hospitals, police and emergency services. These steps will help restore Kherson region faster.