Ukraine’s Prosecutor general office reports that Russian invasion has caused 217 children casualties and at least 391 children have been wounded.

These figures are not final as it is impossible to assess the exact number of casualties in the areas of active hostilities.

The number of children casualties is growing every day because Russian military continue air and artillery strikes aimed at residential areas. On April 25, Russian shelling in Lyman, Donetsk region, killed two children aged 9 and 13.

The Prosecutor General office also reports damage to 1,508 educational facilities, 102 of which have been completely destroyed.