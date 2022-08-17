Since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine about 22 thousand Ukrainian teachers left the country and evacuated abroad. Most of them continue teaching online, said ombudsman Serhii Horbachev in a briefing.

According to him, currently 5% of the total number of teachers have left for other countries. However, as the ombudsman states, it will not cause any problems for the beginning of a new school year in September because they will work online.

The ombudsman also said that, according to various estimates, there are currently 700,000 to 1.5 million school-age children outside Ukraine.

Ukrainian schools and universities are now preparing to the beginning of classes paying special attention to the security and safety measures.