At least 220 children have been confirmed killed and 407 injured since Russia launched its invasion in Ukraine 10 weeks ago, said Ukrainian chief prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.

The figures can grow as there are still no clear information about victims from the occupied regions.

Among the recent cases is the story of a 6-year-old girl in Vysokopillya, Kherson region, who suffered major injures after her her house was hit by shelling on May 2.

Another disturbing fact is distraction of educational institutions as Russian shelling has already destroyed 118 schools and left 1584 others damaged.