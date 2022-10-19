Since October 13, when Russia began using Iran-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian air defense has intercepted and destroyed 223 such UAVs.

Army Air Command reports that the Ukrainian air defense forces use anti-aircraft missile units, fighter jets, self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery systems, MANPADS fire groups, anti-aircraft guns, large-caliber machine guns and other weapons.

Despite the fact that Iran denies selling kamikaze drones to Russia, intercepted drones and intelligence data prove their Iranian origin.

Yesterday, a protest rally was staged near the Iran embassy in Kyiv.