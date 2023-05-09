During the night, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine.

General Zaluzhnyi reported that the air defense destroyed 23 out of 25 Russian missiles.

The invaders launched 8 Caliber missiles from the Black Sea area. They targeted the eastern regions of Ukraine and all were destroyed by the air defense.

On early Tuesday morning, the enemy launched 17 Kh-101/555 missiles from the Caspian Sea area.

15 of them were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense in the eastern and southern directions.