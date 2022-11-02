After the liberation of the Russia-occupied territories of Kharkiv region in September, 23 torture chambers have been found there by Ukrainian law enforcement, national police report.

According to internal minister Denys Monastyrskyi, law enforcement officers have the means to identify persons who participated in the torture of Ukrainians.

The minister added that large-scale work on documenting crimes is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are identifying persons who are involved in the abuse of Ukrainians in torture camps.

‘We are now identifying who personally participated in the torture of our citizens there’, the minister stated.

The Russian occupiers subjected people to beatings and electricity torture.

‘Today, the police have at their disposal more than 25 thousand hours of audio conversations of the occupiers, where they talk about their crimes. I’m sure we’ll be able to find out who exactly did it’, Monastyrskyi concluded.