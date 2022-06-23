Russian invaders continue artillery strikes in Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the north of Ukraine.

State Border Service reports that in June, 230 cases of artillery fire were registered in these regions.

In these strikes, the Russian military use artillery systems and mortars as well as small arms.

Russian shelling targets residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The report also states that Russian army units are still stationed in the areas bordering Ukraine in order to put constant pressure to the neighboring Ukrainian regions.