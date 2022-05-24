As of May 24, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 234 and wounded 433 children.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports that the biggest numbers of children casualties are in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions.

Russian strikes have also caused children deaths in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

The number of casualties is not final as it is impossible to assess losses in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian strikes have also damaged 1,848 educational facilities, 173 of which have been completely ruined.