The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted that according to the Unified Register of Missing Persons, approximately 24,000 people are currently known to be missing since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On May 23, the ombudsman held a large meeting in Dnipro with relatives of prisoners of war and missing people.

The Ombudsman informed about the communication with the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tetyana Moskalkova, about the refusal of the Russian side to exchange ‘all for all’, the repatriation of the seriously wounded and the return of civilians. He noted that Russians are delaying the exchange process.

According to him, the discussion was frank; in particular, they discussed the inactivity of the International Red Cross. The ombudsman also explained to the relatives of the prisoners of war that publicity with personal data about specific individuals could harm the exchange processes.