Constant Russian artillery and air strikes cause fires in the areas of active hostilities and in the occupied territories.

Ukraine’s police report that within last few days Russian shelling in Kherson region caused fires, which burned about 240 hectares of wheat and 10 hectares of forest.

In addition, Russian occupying authorities do not allow emergency teams and local farmers to extinguish fires.

Ukrainian police record and investigate all cases under the criminal article violation of laws and customs of war.