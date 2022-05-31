According to its new report revealed on Tuesday, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor’s office reported at least 243 children have been killed and 446 more have been injured since the onset of Russia’s invasion.

The highest number of victims was documented in Donetsk region that lost 153 children while Kyiv and Kharkiv regions documented the deaths of 116 and 109 children respectively.

The most recent case was reported in Khakriv region where two teenagers sustained wounds in Russian shelling on May 30.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian schools have become a common target for Russian attacks. It is reported that 1909 schools were damaged while 180 suffered complete destruction.

The death toll can be much higher, said Ukrainian officials, citing difficulties in verification of the reports coming from the areas of ongoing combat.