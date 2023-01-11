The resolution, which proposed by the ‘European Solidarity’ party, regarding the dismissal of pro-Russian MPs from parliament leadership has already gained 25 first signatures.

The news came from senior ‘European Solidarity’ MP Iryna Herashchenko.

According to her, 25 MPs signed a resolution on the immediate dismissal of the representatives of the ‘Opposition platform – for life’ party from all leadership positions in the committees of the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, it is about dismissal of MP Shufrych from the chair of the Committee on the Freedom of Speech.

The resolution was proposed yesterday, and Herashchenko stressed that it was open for signature by all MPs and called on her colleagues to become co-authors of the resolution.

‘It is not normal when members of the banned party still head the committee on the freedom of speech, are deputies and secretaries of all parliamentary committees’, she wrote.