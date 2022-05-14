The Prosecutor General office of Ukraine reports that 277 Ukrainian children have been killed and 420 wounded since the beginning of Russian invasion.

The biggest number of children died in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Kherson regions.

There have also been children casualties in Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

The statement says that the number is not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.