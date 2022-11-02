Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator Energoatom stated that Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caused more than 28 billion UAH losses.

The losses include destroyed and damaged property and infrastructure.

The experts of the state-owned Energoatom conducted a preliminary analysis of the consequences of the occupation of the nuclear power plant and other separate divisions of the company located in the city of Energodar, the destruction and damage to the buildings and structures of the plant.

The final amount of losses and damages caused to the Zaporizhzhya NPP by the Russian invaders will be determined after de-occupation and full inspection and inventory of all property.

The company stressed that Energoatom will take all measures to bring to justice both the aggressor country and its state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, which, together with the Russian military, is directly involved in crimes and acts of nuclear terrorism.