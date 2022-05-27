On May 26, Russian occupiers illegally deported 280 Mariupol residents, including 36 children, to the filtration camp in Bezimenne.

Mariupol mayor counselor Petro Andriushchenko states that this is not the first case of forcible relocation of the Ukrainians. In the occupied territories, Russian invaders are actively deporting Ukrainian citizens to filtration camps.

The occupied Bezimenne is used as a checkpoint for refugees from Mariupol and surrounding areas. It was noted that as of May 17, more than 33,000 people had passed ‘filtration’ there.

‘Over the last 24 hours, the occupiers took 280 Mariupol residents, including 36 children, to the Bezimenne filtration camp. A total of 2,856 Mariupol residents, including 318 children, were deported within the last week’, the counselor claims.