After Thursday massive missile attacks, 282 towns and villages in Lviv region are left without power supply, governor Maksym Kozytskyi stated on Telegram.

According to him, Ukrainian air defense destroyed four Russian rockets, but the other two hit an energy facility.

He explained that situation the most difficult situation is in the city Lviv and surrounding villages, as well as in Yavoriv and Pustomyty districts.

After the attack, the emergency outages were introduced in the region. the energy employees are working hard to restore the power supply.