During the day, the Russian army shelled 16 towns in Donetsk region, destroying and damaging 29 civilian objects.

National police report that Russian troops shelled the Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Lyman, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Nelipivka, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Ivanivske, Vremivka, Karlivka, Neskuchne, Pleshchiivka, and Khromove.

Russian invaders used against civilian objects S-300 missiles, Grad and Uragan rocket launchers, heavy artillery, mortars and tanks.

The enemy attacks destroyed and damaged 29 civilian objects, including 25 residential buildings. The infrastructure facility was hit with S-300 missile in the town of Lyman.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 124 people moved to the safer areas of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,309 civilian residents have been killed and 2,863 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.