Overnight, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

Between 9:00 pm May 17 and 5:30 am May 18, Russian troops launched several waves of missile attacks on Ukraine from different directions, General Zaluzhnyi said in a Facebook statement.

In total, Russians launched 30 sea-, air-, and land-based cruise missiles.

Launches were carried out from strategic aircraft: 2 Tu-160 and 8 Tu-95 launched 22 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

Six Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea.

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles were launched from ground-based operational-tactical missile complexes.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to shot down 29 out 30 enemy missiles. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed 2 Shahed-136/131 UAVs and 2 reconnaissance drones.