Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian medical trains have already evacuated 3,000 wounded civilians, providing medical assistance to them during the trip.

As reported by ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ railway company press service, the first medical evacuation train started operation on March 26, 2022. The train was equipped with the help of ‘Doctors Without Borders’ organization.

Trains make it possible to evacuate wounded, sick and injured citizens, including children, whose transportation requires special conditions and maintaining a stable condition to the destination.

It was a difficult challenge for railway workers, because the world had not had the practice of launching evacuation medical trains for a long time, especially in such a short period of time.

The medical train is a full-fledged hospital that transports injured and sick people to safe places, while their health is monitored during transportation by special equipment and professional doctors.