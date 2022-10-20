‘I want to live’ project was launched by Ukraine to help Russian military who want to surrender.

Since the beginning of the project, 3,000 Russian soldiers have addressed the hotline, said project press person in a briefing Thursday.

However, for security reasons, he did not say the exact number of those who had voluntarily surrendered.

‘This project has fully justified itself. After all, the result is here, and Russian military are actively surrendering. The information about the project is quickly spreading throughout Russia’, the press representative stated.

In addition, he noted that the hotline is mainly contacted by families and relatives of Russian military personnel, as well as by those citizens of the Russian Federation who can be drafted. Also, calls are often received from military personnel who are already in the territory of Ukraine.