Since the international ‘grain deal’ came into force, Ukraine has exported 3.1 million of corn via Odesa and other ports, infrastructure ministry reports.

On September 14, five ships with 153 thousand tons of food products left Ukrainian ports, the statement goes.

In total, 134 cargo ships have left Ukraine via the ‘grain corridor’. They brought Ukrainian food products to different Asian and European countries.

The ‘grain deal’ was signed by Ukraine< Turkey and the UNO in Istanbul on July 22.