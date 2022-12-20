On Monday, Russian invaders continued air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region.

Local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported three civilians killed and five wounded in Russian attacks that targeted residential areas and civilian objects.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1271 civilians have been killed and 2762 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.

Region police stated that during the day, the enemy troops shelled 17 towns and villages, destroying and damaging 15 civilian objects.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 62 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.