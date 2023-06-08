In the past day, Russian troops launched 14 fire attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Donetsk region.

The local police reported attacks on Avdiivka, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Lastochkyne and Pryvilne.

Three civilians, including a child, were killed and seven people, including four children, wounded.

The enemy attacks damaged 21 residential houses, including 14 apartment buildings.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1554 local residents have been killed and 3660 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.