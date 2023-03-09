On Thursday, three civilians were killed and two wounded after a Russian strike that targeted a bus stop in Kherson.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s office has started criminal proceedings for the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

On March 9, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation shelled residential areas of the city of Kherson and populated areas of Beryslav district.

An enemy projectile hit a public transport stop. Three people died on the spot and at least two were wounded.