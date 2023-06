On Friday, Russia launched another massive missile attack targeting Kyiv and the region. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles.

The Ukrainian air command stated that the air defense managed to destroy 6 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 6 Caliber cruise missiles and 2 reconnaissance drones.

As reported by the internal ministry, 3 civilians are wounded in Kyiv region – a grandmother and 2 children.

The strike caused a significant destruction damaging more than 30 residential houses.