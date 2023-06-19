In the past day, Russian troops shelled with artillery and mortars borderline areas of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported enemy strikes in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, Izium and Bohodukhiv districts of the region.

3 local civilians were wounded after Russian strikes. The attacks also caused damage to the residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The governor also reminded about the danger of landmines left by Russian occupiers during their retreat. One local was injured as he stepped onto a Russian mine yesterday. During the day, sappers destroyed 55 explosive devices in the area.