In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery strikes targeting Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the enemy used heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and S-300 missiles to hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

During a strike on Kupiansk, 3 civilian residents were wounded. The attack damaged at least 14 residential houses and caused fires.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in autumn, sappers cleared 9.8 hectares of land and destroyed 59 explosive devices left by the Russian occupiers during their retreat.